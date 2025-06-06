Mr Portugoal

Munich: Cristiano Ronaldo scored again as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Nations League semifinal.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo captained Portugal and scored his 137th international goal five minutes after substitute Francisco Conceição equalised with a blistering shot in the 63rd on Wednesday.

Ronaldo became the oldest player to ever score against Germany while ending his “curse” against the country. The former Real Madrid star lost each of the previous five games he’d played against Germany.

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz had given the home team a 48th-minute lead with a perfectly placed header inside the right post, but Portugal coach Roberto Martínez made his changes count as he brought on Conceição and Champions League winner Vitinha among the substitutes. Vitinha excelled as Portugal finished the game in the ascendancy just four days after he helped PSG win the Champions League final in the same stadium on Saturday.