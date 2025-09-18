Mourinho touted as next Benfica coach

Lisbon: Benfica fired coach Bruno Lage after the team's home loss to Qarabag in the Champions League, and José Mourinho was quickly touted as the top candidate to replace him.

Benfica president Rui Costa announced the decision to part ways with Lage after the league-phase loss in which Benfica squandered a two-goal lead in front of its fans.

Costa cited the club's poor results recently. Benfica was coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw against 10-man Santa Clara in the Portuguese league on Friday.

“We've reached an agreement with Bruno Lage and he is not our coach anymore," Costa said. "We feel it's time for a change. It was a tough week for all Benfica fans after the games against Santa Clara and Qarabag. We are not out of any competition yet, but we feel it's time to change."

Costa said he expected to announce a new coach in time for the team's league match in Vila das Aves on Saturday. Portuguese media said Mourinho was set to take over the club. His time with Fenerbahce ended last month after the Turkish club was eliminated by Benfica in a qualifying playoff of the Champions League.