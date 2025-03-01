Mourinho banned for 4 matches over referees remarks

Istanbul: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray.

The Turkish federation on Thursday fined the 62-year-old Portuguese coach 1.6 million Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticsed the match officials in a media conference following a 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

Mourinho served one of his suspended four games on Thursday when he was absent from the bench for Fenerbahce’s 4-1 Turkish Cup win at Gaziantep.

Fenerbahce will appeal the four-game ban, Alper Alpoglu, the club’s executive board member in charge of legal affairs, told Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT Spor. If Fenerbahce’s appeal is unsuccessful, Mourinho will miss the next three domestic games. In his post-match interview on Monday, Mourinho welcomed the decision to bring in a foreign referee for the game and also praised Slavko Vincic of Slovenia for a “top performance.”