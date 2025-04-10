Mott praises ‘leader’ Axar

Bengaluru: Axar Patel’s captaincy style puts the players at ease instantly and has also played a massive role in Delhi Capitals blazing start to this IPL season, reckons the team’s assistant coach Matthew Mott.

The Capitals have won three games on the bounce and currently sit on top of the points table.“He’s just got a great balance on cricket and life. He’ll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included. . He doesn’t come across as being the only voice (in the team),” Mott said on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mott said Axar uses the experience of other senior players in the squad like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, a former RCB skipper, to good effect. “He’s not taking it all on himself. He leverages a lot of the other senior players in the group. We mentioned KL, Faf as well. He’s got a lot of experience to draw on, particularly Faf.”