Morocco to host Club World Cup in February

Doha: Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025.

European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner from the United States, will play in the traditional seven-team tournament from Feb. 1-11.

After Morocco's inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar, the country will now stage the next global soccer event in six weeks' time, FIFA's ruling council decided.

It will be one of the last seven-team editions for continental champions with an expanded.