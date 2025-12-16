Morkel delighted as bowlers’ return to form raises spirits

Dharamsala: India bowling coach Morne Morkel said he is happy with the way his wards bounced back in the low-scoring win over South Africa in the third T20 International here after being hammered in the previous game.

After conceding 213 runs, including 22 extras, in the lost second game, Indian bowlers fought back to dismiss South Africa for 117 runs in the third T20I here on Sunday to help the side to a seven-wicket triumph and a 2-1 lead in the series.

“I am just happy how the boys bounced back,” Morkel said in a video posted by ‘bcci.tv’.

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were hit the hardest in the second T20I, conceding a combined 99 runs in their eight overs. Bumrah missed Sunday’s game as he rushed home for personal reasons, leading to the inclusion of Harshit Rana.

Arshdeep and Rana snared two wickets apiece in tight spells during a clinical performance.

It was redemption for Arshdeep, who bowled seven wides in the previous game while attempting yorkers.

“In the last match, when I was bowling wides, the camera was panning to the coach (Morkel) very often as if he had given some faulty plan to me. I would like to say sorry to Morne and will also try to ensure that he gets less screen time,” Arshdeep joked in the same video, evoking a smile from his South African coach.

Markram impressed too

India’s new-ball bowlers and his own team’s failure to deal with the general challenge of higher dot balls in a low-scorer led to South Africa’s loss in the third T20 International against India, visiting skipper Aiden Markram has said.

“They got the ball in the right areas and before you know it, you’re four, five, six down. For sure Arshdeep bowled really well. Both the new ball bowlers bowled really well,” Markram said at the post-match press conference.

“You can have friendly conditions, but ultimately the bowlers still have to land the ball in the right areas and that’s exactly what they did.”