Morkel backs Sanju

Visakhapatnam: The struggling Sanju Samson on Tuesday received a big vote of confidence as bowling coach Morne Morkel said the opener was just one knock away from breaking free from a lean run.

Samson has so far made just 16 runs in three T20Is with a highest of 10 when other top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were punishing the New Zealand bowlers.

“Sanju is one knock away from getting that confidence, getting that form back. For us, building up to the World Cup it’s important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He’s training well, he’s hitting the ball very well,” Morkel said. Despite it being an optional nets, Samson spent more than 30 minutes at nets facing various bowlers such as Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek and

side-armer Raghu.