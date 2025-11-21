Monitoring Rabada, to take a call in next 24 hours: SA bowling coach

Guwahati: South Africa’s bowling coach Piet Botha has not ruled out Kagiso Rabada’s participation in the second Test against India, starting here from Saturday, despite the lead pacer’s absence from training on Thursday.

Rabada, one of the world’s finest fast bowlers and the South African pace attack’s lynchpin, missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match.

“We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours,” Botha told reporters.

Guwahati is hosting a Test match for the first time and the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium is an uncharted territory for both teams. “The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not. With two days left we will have to wait to see whether it starts turning earlier,” Botha said.

He is also hopeful of off-spinner Simon Harmer spinning a web around the Indian batters in the final game of the short series.