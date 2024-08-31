Mona Agarwal clinches bronze in historic 10m air rifle double for India

Paris: Mona Agarwal has etched her name in the history books by clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle SH1 category.

Indian contingent consists 84 athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Following the wonderful performances by Indian shooters like Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale at the Paris Olympics, several athletes are also performing exceptionally well at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

With Avani Lekhara securing gold and Mona Agarwal clinching bronze, India’s campaign has gotten off to a perfect start.

Born in Rajasthan and living with polio from an early age, para-shooter Mona Agarwal is celebrated for her determination.

She made her international debut at the World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, in July 2023. Agarwal won gold at the Para World Cup in Changwon, Korea, in

April 2024.