Moment of truth for B’luru and Chhetri

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC, powered by the evergreen Sunil Chhetri, would look to secure a place in the Indian Super League semi-finals when they host Mumbai City FC in a high-stake knockout clash here on Saturday.

The veteran forward Chhetri, who recently came out of international retirement, has already converted four penalties this season and could become the first player to score 10 goals against Mumbai City FC in the ISL history.

Chhetri has scored eight goals in the ISL playoffs -- more than any other player in the competition’s history -- as he would once again look to make a difference. With goals in three of his last four playoff appearances, the Indian legend remains a major threat to the Islanders’ backline.

Bengaluru finished third in the league standings with 38 points from 24 matches, courtesy of 11 wins and five draws. Mumbai City, on the other hand, managed to scrape into the playoffs with a sixth-place finish after a decisive 2-0 victory over the Blues on the final matchday. The top two teams -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa -- will automatically qualify for the semis.