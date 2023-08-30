Mohun Bagan to face FC Goa in intense Durand Cup semi-final

Having shrugged off a sluggish start, the reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan will look to leverage ‘home advantage’ when they lock horns with formidable FC Goa in Durand Cup semi-final, here on Thursday.

That their arch-rivals East Bengal have already made the final with a stunning penalty shootout win over NorthEast United FC would serve an additional motivation for the Mariners, to overcome the Goan challenge and set up a ‘Super Sunday’ derby showdown in the summit clash.

In the bigger picture, the Manolo Marquez-coached Gaurs have a set squad at their disposal and his return from suspension will be an added boost-up.

But a partisan crowd and the unknown territory of the Salt Lake Stadium FC Goa played all their Durand Cup matches in Guwahati so far would challenge them to the hilt.

As a matter of fact, NorthEast United FC experienced it the hard way when they dominated the entire match against East Bengal, only to let it loose in the last two minutes of the added time, which proved fatal.

East Bengal forced a 2-2 equaliser through Nandhakumar Sekar’s header in the 97th minute before sealing their first Durand Cup final in 19 years with a 5-3 win in the penalty shootout.

The Gaurs bounced back from behind to defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in their quarterfinals.

Carl McHugh struck his debut goal while Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadaoui and Victor Rodriguez all found the target.

It remains to be seen how they fare against the most star-studded team of the tournament. “We know that we are facing a very strong team, who have a lot of money to spend as well. Thus, they can sign very good players,” the Gaurs coach said.

“They have signed practically the best young Indian players in (Anirudh) Thapa, Sahal (Abdul Samad) and so on. They have signed and retained some big names in terms of foreign players as well.

“Facing them in the semi-finals will be a very difficult challenge, but at the same time, it is also a fantastic chance to prepare for the ISL the atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium will be favourable to them, and to face them in such a situation will be a great learning experience,” Marquez summed up the mood.

Mohun Bagan have not had a great build-up their eight-match winning streak ended against East Bengal in the group stage and this contest provides another opportunity to find rhythm.

Having a team of stars can create a problem of plenty for any coach and Juan Ferrando finds himself in the same situation, struggling to strike the perfect balance.