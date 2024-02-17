Mohun Bagan stage thrilling 4-0 win against NorthEast United

Kolkata: Four different scorers rose to the occasion as Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their winning momentum in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 4-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The Highlanders had their new striker Tomi Juric score a brace, but an arguably unorganised defence led to the Mariners finding frequent breakthroughs past the Juan Pedro Benali-coached side.

Juric got past Vishal Kaith twice, once in either halves. His sharpshooting abilities were evident with the comfort with which he converted a spot-kick in the sixth minute to get his team a rather unexpected lead.

In the 50th minute, the forward connected with Nestor Albiach inside the box, with the Spaniard working his way out of a close space to lay out a pass for Juric that the latter deposited into the back of the net.

The duo had operated with similar ease in their 3-2 win over East Bengal FC, and that partnership shone through in this crucial away fixture too.

However, the undoubted attacking wealth of the home side overpowered the dynamism with which the Highlanders functioned with in phases. Benali had admitted before the game that his players needed to operate smartly and not get too ahead of the proceedings, exercising caution in important junctures.

Unfortunately, that went for a toss many a time, starting with Joni Kauko putting a delivery past the open spaces in the opposition’s backline for Liston Colaco to shoot home at from outside of the box for the equaliser in the 45th minute.

Merely four minutes later, in the added time of the first half, a set piece taken by Dimitrios Petratos was followed with the Mariners outnumbering the Highlanders inside the box. Kauko was in the right place at the right time again, heading a pass in the path of Jason Cummings, which the Australian converted without breaking a sweat.

The second half saw the best of Mohun Bagan Super Giant coming to the fore, with Petratos turning from a creator to a scorer for the third goal soon after Juric’s equaliser. Cummings was at the centre of it all, displaying brilliant link up with his striking counterpart in the NorthEast United FC defensive territory.

Petratos wasn’t going to miss a chance as easy as that, getting the third goal of his team in the 53rd minute.

Sahal Abdul Samad capped off the proceedings in the 57th minute, getting to the end of a through ball by Kauko and hitting it past Mirshad

Michu.

Kauko made hay against a haphazard NorthEast United FC backline and the home side’s forwards were just too good to miss out on those opportunities.

Key Performer of the Match

Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

The Hugo Boumous replacement assisted thrice, completed 19 out of his 26 passes and made two tackles along with a solitary interception to deliver a highly impactful performance.