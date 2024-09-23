Mohun Bagan SG seek first win of season in match against NorthEast

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to grab their first win of the season when they clash against NorthEast United in their second home game of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season here on Monday. The Mariners had shared the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opening match.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, earned a win in their first game, courtesy a late goal by Alaeddine Ajaraie against debutants Mohammedan Sporting. They will now take on the Mariners whom they defeated a few weeks back in the Durand Cup 2024 final and will be upbeat to land their third successive win in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have scored in 15 out of the 16 ISL games they have played in 2024. They have found the back of the net in 11 straight games and are now one short of their ISL streak of 12 matches -- between March 2021 and January 2022.

The defensively disciplined NorthEast United have kept three clean sheets in the last four games, including two on a trot in the previous couple of matches. If they keep the Mariners at bay in Monday’s match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, it will be the first time that they wouldn’t concede a goal in three consecutive encounters in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina is cautious about his team conceding goals. His side led the Mumbai City FC match 2-0 at the break but later gave away the lead and the three points. He is determined to turn things around in the upcoming fixtures.

“We have to play better and defend better to win matches. Of course, at this moment I’m upset. I’m working every day with my players to avoid conceding goals. We have to focus on that, keep working, stay positive, and hopefully, in next matches, we will play better,” he said. NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali expects MBSG to come out strong after their draw against the Islanders, but said his side would make it difficult for the Mariners.