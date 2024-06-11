Mohun Bagan SG appoint Jose Molina as head coach

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Tuesday appointed Jose Francisco Molina as the club’s head coach for the upcoming season, replacing compatriot Antonio Lopez Habas.

Habas helped the Mariners win their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) shield last season and also took them to the final of the championship, where Mumbai City beat them 3-1.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of former Technical Director of Spain Football Federation, Jose Molina, as our new head coach for the upcoming season!” Mohun Bagan Super Giant tweeted.

Habas had joined the club mid-season after Juan Ferrando’s departure.

Molina previously coached Atletico de Kolkata to a title triumph in the third edition of the ISL, the club with which Mohun Bagan merged a few seasons back. The former Spain international last managed Mexican club Atletico San Luis in the 2017-18 season. “I am honoured to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a club with rich legacy. I hope to bring more success to the club and its fans,” Molina said in a statement released by the club. The 53-year-old Molina has previously coached several Spanish clubs, including enjoying a stint in La Liga with Villarreal.