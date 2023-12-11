Mohun Bagan lose 0-1 to Maziya, end AFC with 3 losses

Male: Two-time interzonal semifinalists Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Monday went down 0-1 to Maziya Sports & Recreation to conclude their AFC Cup campaign with three losses from six matches.

The Juan Ferrando-coached side failed to make a comeback after a Hassan Raif stunner gave Maziya the breakthrough in the 40th minute and that goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Mohun Bagan finished their AFC Cup campaign in third place with seven points, while Maziya bowed out having collected six points from as many matches. The Indian heavyweights were unlucky as Taison Singh’s powerful 50th minute strike from outside the box rattled the underside of the crossbar and bounced across the goal before Maziya custodian Hussain Shareef pounced on it.

In the 66th minute, Maziya right-back Hussain Sifaau’s shot from distance missed the Bagan goal by inches after taking a slight deflection on its way.

Substitute Hamza Mohamed’s shot from a tight angle was blocked by Bagan goalkeeper Shaikh four minutes later.