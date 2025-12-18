Mohun Bagan hit with Asian Football Confederation ban, $100,729 fine

Kolkata: At a time when Indian football is staring at unprecedented uncertainty with its domestic season in limbo, the Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday delivered a triple blow to the country’s top club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, slapping a continental ban and imposing fines to the tune of USD 100,729 (INR 91 lakh approximately) for withdrawing from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee ruled the reigning Indian Super League champions wrongfully withdrew from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two following their refusal to travel to Iran for a group-stage match against Sepahan SC and handed one-season ban from AFC competition.