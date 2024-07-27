Mohun Bagan face Downtown Heroes of J&K in Durand Cup

Kolkata: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) here on Saturday.

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. Despite a relatively brief history, the club made its Durand Cup debut last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2.

Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as reigning champions, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season. Under the guidance of head coach Jose Francisco Molina, they aim to build on their success with a strengthened squad that includes notable international signings like Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, and Tom Aldred.

Mohun Bagan captain Basit Ahmed exuded confidence ahead of the Group A game.

“We are ready to make all the Kashmiri people and also all the clubs in Kashmir proud as we are participating in this year’s Durand Cup. We are very happy and proud to participate in this prestigious tournament and we are working very hard to perform and give our best,” he said.

The 133rd edition of Durand Cup is being played for the first time in four states with Shillong and Jamshedpur added to the list of host cities this year in addition to Kokrajhar and Kolkata from last year.

The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups with Groups A, B and C being played in Kolkata while Group D, E and F matches being held in Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar and Shillong respectively.

Group toppers and two best second-placed teams will make it to the quarterfinals scheduled in Kokarajhar and Jamshedpur, besides

Kolkata.