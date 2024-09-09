Mohun Bagan extend Vishal Kaith’s contract till 2029

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan on Sunday announced the contract extension their goalkeeper Vishal Kaith till 2029 ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 28-year-old had joined the Mariners in from Chennaiyin FC in 2022 and went on to bag the ‘Golden Glove’ winner for best goalkeeper in the ISL. Kaith also played a key role in Mohun Bagan winning League Winners Shield last season to qualify for AFC Champions League Two, which was earlier known as AFC Cup.