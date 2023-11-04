Mohith makes crucial save in penalty shootout, India beat Pak for bronze

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Goalkeeper HS Mohith made a crucial save in the penalty shootout as the Indian junior hockey team edged arch-rival Pakistan 6-5 to bag the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johar Cup, here Saturday.

The regulation time ended with a scoreline of 3-3 with Arun Sahani (11th), Poovanna CB (42th) and captain Uttam Singh (52nd) scoring for India, while Sufyan Khan (33rd), Abdul Qayyum (50th) and skipper Shahid Hannan (57th) scoring for Pakistan.

The penalty shootout went all the way to sudden death and Mohith tackled Hannan perfectly to seal India’s victory.

Before the Pakistan captain fluffed his chance, his teammates Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rehman and Ahtisham Aslam found the back of the net in the penalty shootout.

Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh answered back with goals of their own to take it to sudden death.