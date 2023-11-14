Mohammed Siraj replaced as number 1 ODI bowler

Dubai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s reign as the world’s number one bowler in ODIs lasted barely a week as he was on Tuesday replaced by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj.

While the Indian had reclaimed the number one position in place of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on November 8, the updated rankings on Tuesday showed the South African spinner as the top-ranked bowler.

Since November 1, Maharaj has taken seven wickets in three matches in the World Cup, including a four-for versus New Zealand in Pune.

However, the difference between the two players is marginal, as they are separated by just three rating points.

Siraj is India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, claiming 12 in nine fixtures, with best figures of three for 16.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in the competition, bagging 17 in nine games, with best figures of four for 39.