Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month’s Indian Premier League owing to a left ankle

injury, for which he will undergo a surgery in the UK, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

The 33-year-old last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia.

“Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon.