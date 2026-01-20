Mitchell, NZ bask in afterglow of historic win

Indore: Daryl Mitchell says New Zealand’s historic triumph was built on calm decision-making under pressure and collective belief, as the visitors sealed their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

India threatened to nail a stiff chase of 338 with a key partnership between centurion Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana but fell short once the stand broke in the series-deciding third game here on Sunday.

Mitchell admitted the pressure was real and praised his team’s composure.

“They had a really good partnership and there was a lot of pressure, especially considering the nature of this ground, the surface and the size of the dimensions,” Mitchell, who scored 137, said.

Calling the decider a contest worthy of the occasion, he added, “It was a great game of cricket to go down to where it did. I think both teams should be very proud of the way they played.”

Reflecting on the magnitude of the achievement, Mitchell said the win carried special significance.

“A number of New Zealand teams have toured India in the past and every time you come here, you learn and grow. But to come here with this group and achieve what we have is something the guys in the shed are really proud of. There will be some big smiles going back home.”

Asked to place the ODI series win alongside New Zealand’s recent Test series success in India, Mitchell said both achievements reflected the team’s growth.

“Beating India here is never easy, in any format. To do it with this group makes it very special for New

Zealand cricket.”