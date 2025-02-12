‘Misfiring Kohli world’s best player’

new delhi: Virat Kohli may have been going through a poor run of form but the senior Indian batter remains the “best player in the world,” feels former West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle.

The 36-year-old Kohli endured yet another poor outing as he was dismissed for just five runs in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

But Gayle, who has played alongside Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL, remains unperturbed by the Indian’s lean stretch.

“He is still the best player in the world regardless of the form, Virat Kohli is still the best player, the stats prove that, how many centuries across formats he has scored as well,” Gayle said on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday.

“It’s just one of those things that we cricketers go through in patches. I know it is coming at the back end of his career as well, but these things do happen, so he just needs to pick himself up and come back again.” Kohli has been struggling for runs in international cricket of late.