‘MI’s Vignesh has a long way to go’

Ahmedabad: Mahela Jayawardene was delighted with Vignesh Puthur’s instant success but the Mumbai Indians head coach said the left-arm wrist spinner need to keep his feet on the ground and “start from ball one again” in the next IPL match against Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Vignesh (3/32) scalped three wickets against Chennai Super Kings in his Indian Premier League debut a few days ago to hog the limelight.

“It’s just the skill set. He wasn’t fazed with anything we’ve thrown at him. That’s a good thing about him. Yes, it was unknown for us because he hasn’t played but I thought he held his nerves and bowled brilliantly,” Jayawardene said on the eve of the match. “It’s a learning process. He needs to start from ball one again and he understands that and we’re just building for

that,” he added.