Mirabai returns with a bang and gold medal

Ahmedabad: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lived up to her top billing with a record-breaking show as she expectedly won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships here on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, finishing atop the podium in the women’s 48kg category. Returning to action after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, the 31-year-old did look rusty at times, managing only three successful lifts out of six. She faltered on her opening snatch attempt of 84kg, showing signs of discomfort in her right knee, before clearing the same weight in her second attempt. Her third try of 89kg was also a failed lift.

Soumya Dalvi won the gold in the junior category. agencies