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Mirabai has ‘unfinished business’ at Asian Games

BY Agencies26 March 2026 11:44 PM IST

Raipur: Medalling at the Asian Games remains the one milestone Mirabai Chanu is desperate to achieve this year, with the Tokyo Olympics silver-winning weightlifter terming it “unfinished business” in an otherwise illustrious career.

For more than a decade, Chanu has been the face of Indian weightlifting. An Asian Games medal is the only silverware missing from the Manipuri’s decorated cabinet, which includes a Tokyo Olympics silver, three World Championship medals and as many Commonwealth Games podium finishes.“The Asian Games is very important personally because I still have unfinished business there. The competition level is very high, which makes it even more challenging and exciting,” Chanu said at a press conference following the opening ceremony of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games here.

Chanu’s journey in the Asian Games has been marked by near-misses and setbacks. She finished ninth on debut at 2014 Asian Games and was forced to skip the 2018 edition due to a back injury.

The closest she came to a podium finish was in the 2022 Asian Games, where a hip injury derailed Chanu’s campaign at a crucial moment, leaving her just short of a medal.Yashasvi, the youngest of the two, was placed second in the 68th Nationals and also won silver in the junior category at the Asian

Championships last year.

Agencies

Agencies


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