Minnows dreaming big

London: Tiny Faroe Islands took a big step toward their first World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.

Ranked 136th by FIFA, the nation with a population of less than 55,000 has put itself in contention for the playoffs for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A run of four wins from their last five qualifying matches has seen them climb to third in Group L. And victory against the second-placed Czechs means just one point separates the teams in the likely race to be runners-up to Croatia and secure a place in the playoffs.

Substitute Martin Agnarsson was the hero for host Faroe Islands, which is located halfway between Scotland and Iceland and has a land area of just 540 square miles. The team has long been a minnow of European soccer and at its lowest point was ranked 198th.

And it was the underdogs against a Czech team still hoping to win the group. But Agnarsson’s 81st-minute goal not only delivered a blow to Czech chances of qualifying automatically as group winners but opened up the fight for runners-up with one game remaining for both teams.

Croatia — World Cup runner-up in 2018 and semifinalist in 2022 — lead the group by three points after a 3-0 win at home to Gibraltar and has a far superior goal difference. Croatia also has a game in hand on the Czechs and Faroe Islands.

Depay delivers again

Netherlands continues to lead the way in Group G after a 4-0 win against Finland in Amsterdam.

Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot for a record-extending 54th goal for his country. The former Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in six qualifying games during this campaign. Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were also on target for the Dutch who top the group on 16 points with two games remaining.