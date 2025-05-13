Mike Hesson is Pak’s white-ball coach

Lahore: New Zealand’s Mike Hesson was on Tuesday named as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Hesson will join the side on May 26, a day after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hesson, who earned a name as head coach of New Zealand, was tipped to be the new coach after PCB advertised the post following the disastrous tour to New Zealand after the disappointing Champions Trophy early this year.

Apparently a total of seven candidates had submitted applications for the position including four foreigners.

Hesson is currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, the defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PAL), and also has experience of coaching in the Indian Premier League.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Hesson brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides.