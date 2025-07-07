Miami defeats Montreal 4-1

Montreal: Lionel Messi scored a pair of spectacular goals, including the tie-breaker late in the first half, as Inter Miami defeated CF Montreal 4-1.

Luis Suárez directed a long ball from Tomás Avilés to Messi with a header, who had time to gather the ball, dribble into the box and finish with his left foot to the far post to make it 2-1 in the 40th minute on Saturday.

It was the first M:S game in over a month for Miami while competing in the Club World Cup. PSG eliminated Miami 4-0 last week.

Prince Owusu gave Montreal (3-13-5) a quick lead two minutes into the game.

Tadeo Allende, assisted by Messi, scored in the 33rd minute to tie the game for Miami (9-3-5), which has won three straight, including a 3-2 win over Montreal at home on May 28.

Telasco Segovia scored in the 60th minute and Messi connected again two minutes later, again weaving through a pack of Montreal defenders. Messi has 12 goals in 14 MSL games this season.

Óscar Ustari made seven saves for Miami after a

