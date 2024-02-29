MI skipper Harmanpreet to return against RCB

Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards said captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be available for their next WPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

The in-form Harmanpreet missed Mumbai’s match against UP Warriorz because of a niggle here on Wednesday. The defending champions lost the match by seven wickets.

“Yeah, unfortunately Harman was not available for selection today (Wednesday). But she should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that,” said Edwards in the post-match press meet.

Harmanpreet is the leading run-getter in this WPL so far with 101 runs from two matches, including a fifty.

Mumbai also did not have the services of veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail, who was also nursing a niggle, against the Warriorz. Edwards said Ismail’s fitness is being monitored closely, indicating that the South African is unlikely to play against the Royal Challengers.

“We’re just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn’t be too long. But obviously we don’t want to kind of bring her back too early,” she said.

Ismail is the second highest wicket-taker for MI with four wickets from two matches behind Amelia Kerr.