‘MI erred in execution’

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene said his side erred in execution and lost the game despite being in control against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, adding that the five-time champions will treat every remaining match as a “playoff” from hereon.

Gujarat Titans notched up their fourth consecutive win over Mumbai Indians with a narrow three-wicket victory in a rain-marred game. After MI were restricted to 155/8, GT had slipped to 126/6 but a second rain interruption saw the target being revised to 15 needed off the final over.

GT got over the line on the final ball to go to the top of the points table, while MI will now need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

“I think it sums it up. It is margins, but I probably, both teams made quite a few mistakes out there in the middle and we probably made more than them,” Jayawardene told the media after the match.

“We were in a situation when we were (having) five games, four losses (and) one win. From that point onwards, we were (in a) must-win (situation in) pretty much every game. We had a really good run. The tournament’s tough and one good thing is we’re playing teams which is in that bunch, so we probably control our own destiny.”