MI, DC look to hit strides

Vadodara: The inaugural edition’s winner Mumbai Indians will bank on their core group of players while two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will expect fireworks from Shafali Verma when they face-off in the second game of the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday.

The finalists of the first WPL in 2023, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals made it to the knockouts in the second edition last year but lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and the final, respectively.

Those defeats were certainly not reflective of how well MI and DC had fared until the knockouts stage, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finishing second in the points table with five wins in eight matches and Meg Lanning’s team topping it with six wins in as many outings. MI lean on their core group of players and a similar approach can be expected this year.