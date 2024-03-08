MI crush UPW by 42 runs to extract sweet revenge

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians extracted sweet revenge on UP Warriorz, defeating them by 42 runs to climb to the second spot in the standings of the Women’s Premier League here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, MI overcame early jitters to post a decent 160/6. While Nat Sciver-Brunt (45 off 31) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) added 59 off 46 balls for the third wicket to steady MI’s ship, the innings got impetus due to Amelia Kerr (39 not out off 23 balls) and rising star Sajeevan Sajana’s (22 not out off 14 balls) knocks.

The duo added 43 in 4.2 overs towards the end.

UPW struggled in their chase, finding runs difficult to come by as they could manage 118 for nine. The win was a sweet revenge for MI who lost by seven wickets against UPW on February 28 in Bengaluru. UPW’s problems compounded when they lost three key wickets -- skipper Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire and Chamari Athapaththu -- inside the first five overs for just 15 runs.

UPW never really recovered from the torrid start as the asking rate kept on climbing with every over. The likes of Grace Harris (15) and Deepti Sharma (53 not out) too found the going tough. Even though Deepti opened up towards the end, by then the match was out of UPW’s grasp.

UPW’s struggle can ge gauged from the fact that only three batters -- Harris, Deepti and Shweta Sehrawat (17) -- managed double digit scores.