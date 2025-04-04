MI coach Pollard defends Rohit

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard on Thursday played down the chats surrounding Rohit Sharma’s lukewarm start to IPL 2025, saying the ace batter should not be judged on the back of a couple of low scores.

Former skipper Rohit, who landed MI five IPL titles, has failed to fire so far in this edition of the tournament, making 0, 8 and 13.

“Rohit has etched his name in history, in record books, in different situations, in different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game. So, let’s not judge him on a couple of low scores,” said Pollard ahead of MI’s match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

“There are times when you will have a couple of low scores. As an individual, he is enjoying his cricket and not being pressurised."