MI beat RCB by 6 wickets

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six.

Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell.



