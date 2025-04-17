MI bank on Bumrah magic to derail SRH

Mumbai: An inconsistent Mumbai Indians will hope that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to his menacing best, which is essential for them to stop an explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit in its tracks in a potentially high-scoring IPL match here on Thursday.

Coming off a three-month long injury layoff, Bumrah is yet to find the accuracy which makes him a tough customer to deal with.

After a rather tidy outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bumrah struggled to nail his yorkers and was taken apart by Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair as he leaked 44 runs in that game. The 31-year-old will face stern test against a Sunrisers’ fearsome line-up comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. But the five-time champions will also want former captain Rohit Sharma to get back to his run-making ways at the earliest as his current tally is an underwhelming 56 runs from five matches at an average of 11.20.

It has played a massive role in their languishing at the seventh place on the table with just two wins, and those results were largely built around the contributions of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.