Mhatre, Suryavanshi in U-19 squad for Eng tour

new delhi: Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre was on Thursday appointed captain of the India U-19 team for next month’s tour of England, while 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also included in the squad.

The tour, scheduled to begin on June 24, will include a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against

England U-19. Suryavanshi’s selection comes on the back of a breakthrough IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, where he became the youngest to smash an IPL hundred.

India U-19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain & wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh. Standby players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (wk).