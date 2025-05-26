Messi’s late free kick goal sparks Inter Miami to rally for a 3-3 tie against Union

Chester: Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a pep talk this week, exhorting his MLS team to be “more united than ever” to get through a recent rough stretch.

Motivational speeches sometimes work.

Messi being Messi almost never fails.

Messi got a rise out of the crowd when he scored on a free kick late in the 87th minute to pull Inter Miami within one and had the assist on Telasco Segovia’s tying goal in the 95th minute, helping Inter Miami rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3-3 on Saturday night.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion, scored a crucial goal in his first game since he challenged Inter Miami during a rare television interview to stick together after a loss against Orlando.

Inter Miami stuck together down the stretch to stun the Union. Messi finally solved 19-year-old Union goalie Andrew Rick late in front of a packed house that came to watch one of soccer’s greats — and also to root on a Union team that came minutes away from its 10th win of the season.

Quinn Sullivan scored the first goal and Tai Baribo added two more to give him 13 this season for the Union. Tadeo Allende scored in the second half to make it 2-1 Inter Miami.

Messi buried a free kick late in the game for his sixth goal of the season that made it 3-2 and seemed like it could spark Inter Miami out of its funk. Segovia took care of the rest for an Inter Miami team that averaged only 1.8 goals over its last 10 games.

“The only way to see the sun is to give everything,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

Messi brought out his share of fans in his second career MLS visit to Subaru Park, though the Messi Mania from his 2023 visit was tamped down to Messi Mildness this time. The pregame scene outside the stadium still saw fans in every beer, hot dog and bathroom line in Messi jerseys and T-shirts, ready to root on the World Cup champion from Argentina.

Unlike his first visit, when tickets soared past $1,000 on the secondary market and season-ticket holders gleefully sold their inventory to make a profit on the season, good seats Saturday were still available on the secondary market for less than $100 a pop moments before kickoff.

Messi missed the trip to Chester last season because of international games with Argentina at Copa America.

Messi, who turns 38 in June, received a mix of cheers and boos in his return when he was introduced, then absolutely silenced the Union’s famed Sons of Ben as the seconds ticked down. Messi’s team set an MLS record for best regular-season mark a year ago, going 22-4-8 — finishing with the most points and top winning percentage in league history.