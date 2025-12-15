Messi, Tendulkar come together as Wankhede adds another glorious chapter

Mumbai: The hallowed turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium added another glorious chapter in Indian sporting history on Sunday when two of the greatest-ever sportspersons, Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar, shared the centerstage in a grand event here.

On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede,

engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities from the

entertainment world.

Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of ‘Project Maha-Deva’, which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

All through the programme, the packed house at the stadium -- the venue of India’s 2011 cricket World Cup triumph -- kept chanting “Messi… Messi”.

The legendary Argentine, along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, walked out to the field shortly after Tendulkar had arrived around 5:45pm.

Perhaps for the first time, the chants of “Sachin… Sachin” which have reverberated innumerable times at the

Wankhede, even at times when the cricket icon was not in attendance, the crowd’s roar was loudest when they cheered “Messi… Messi” on the day.

But the decibel levels of the iconic “Sachin… Sachin” were back to the highest when the batting legend was called upon to share the stage with Messi later in the evening.

“I have spent some incredible moments here. A number of dreams have seen the finish line on this very venue. And

without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011 (cricket World Cup),” Tendulkar said, while addressing the crowd.

“And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India. “When it comes to Leo, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire

his dedication, determination, commitment.”

For fleeting moments, the touring troika might have asked themselves whether they were in Mumbai or Barcelona’s Camp Nou -- where Messi

spent several trophy-laden seasons -- with the crowd also breaking into chants of “Barca… Barca” and “Suarez… Suarez” time and again.

Messi spent time chatting with former India football captain Chhetri and even presented him his Argentina jersey -- which he also presented to Fadnavis -- and interacted with the members of the two teams Mitra Stars and India Stars which played in an exhibition match

between them.