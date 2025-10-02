Messi magic in Kolkata: Argentine to visit the 'City of Joy' in December

Kolkata: Lionel Messi on Thursday confirmed his participation in the much-anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, calling it an "honour" to revisit the "passionate football nation" where he last played 14 years ago.

"It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic. "India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game," Messi said in an official statement.

The organisers had already unveiled the itinerary on August 15, and Messi’s statement on Thursday marked the first time the football icon himself confirmed the visit.

Messi will begin his whirlwind four-city tour in Kolkata on December 13 before travelling to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The trip will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

During the tour, the Argentine superstar will headline concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, football masterclasses, and even a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

In Kolkata, Messi's event will be held at Salt Lake Stadium which was also confirmed on Thursday.

The stadium will host the legend for the second time this time in the "GOAT Concert' and "GOAT Cup' on December 13, where Messi is expected to share the field with Indian icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.

Organisers are also planning a 25-foot-high mural to be unveiled during Durga Puja festivities, along with the inauguration of Messi's biggest-ever statue. Tickets for the events are expected to start

from Rs 3,500. Agencies