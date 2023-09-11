Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

Sao Paulo: Excited Bolivian fans gathered at the La Paz international airport to welcome Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game against the home team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Messi traveled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue.

Meanwhile Brazil, coached for the first time by Fernando Diniz in a 5-1 win over Bolivia last Friday, is preparing to face Peru with the same squad.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia won their opening games in continental qualifying last week. All 10 South American teams will play their second games on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The top six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

BOLIVIA vs. ARGENTINA

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told a news conference he will have against Bolivia a very similar lineup to the one that beat Ecuador on Thursday. Messi’s presence, however, could be decided hours before kick off. The match will take place at the Hernando Siles Stadium, which is more than 3,000 meters above sea level, a venue where visiting teams can struggle, particularly older players.

Scaloni also said veteran ngel di Mar a and striker Juli n lvarez could make it to his starting XI, probably replacing Nico Gonz lez and Lautaro Martinez.

“If all is well, the idea is to repeat or see some changes, which could be these two (Di Mar a and lvarez) entering,” the coach said. “There is a chance they will play, but we can make the decision on the morning before the match.”