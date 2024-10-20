Messi, Inter Miami finish with best record in MLS history, roll past New England 6-2

Fort Lauderdale: Lionel Messi checked into the match early in the second half, the score tied and Inter Miami’s chances at breaking a pair of Major League Soccer regular-season records very much uncertain.

In that instant, it all changed.

Messi had three goals — his first MLS hat trick — and an assist in the span of about 30 minutes, Luis Suarez scored twice and Inter Miami rolled past New England 6-2 on Saturday night to set MLS records for most points and best winning percentage.

Inter Miami finished with 74 points, one more than New England had in its record-setting season in 2021.

Best player ever. Best MLS record ever. A perfect match.

“This night is yours,” Inter Miami primary owner Jorge Mas said after the match, as the team celebrated the

Supporters’ Shield — which it won earlier this month on the road at Columbus — in a ceremony for the home fans. “The best fans on the face of the Earth.”

The party was going to happen either way. Messi just made it even more special.

At 22-4-8 in league play, Inter Miami finished the season with a .765 winning percentage for another MLS record.

Four teams — D.C. United (24-8) and the LA Galaxy (24-8) in 1998, LAFC (21-4-9) in 2019 and New England (22-5-7) in 2021 — had finished an MLS season with a .750 winning percentage, which was the best until Saturday night.

Now, the top spot is Inter Miami’s by any measure, both in terms of points and best won-lost-tied mark. Inter Miami also became the eighth team in MLS history to get through a regular season with only four losses, tying another record.

“Our players are what has made this season successful,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said.