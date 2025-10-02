Messi in Kerala too in Nov?

Kolkata: Even as Messi prepares for his December commitments, the Argentina national football team has included India in its schedule for a November FIFA international window.

The Lionel Scaloni-coached world champions are set to play a friendly in Kerala between November 10-18, though the opponents and venue are yet to be finalised.

If that visit goes ahead, it could mean Messi making two trips to India

within two months. However, it remains to be seen

whether the 38-year-old forward will feature in the Kerala match.

"I will be surprised if the legendary footballer comes twice in a month. However, it is most likely that the Argentina team minus Messi may come to play in Kerala," a source in the state said.

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel

Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendly windows in remainder of 2025,” the AFA had said.