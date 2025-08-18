Messi has goal & assist in return from injury

Fort Lauderdale: Lionel Messi returned from injury for Inter Miami to chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in a 3-1 win over the the LA Galaxy.

It was the magic defender Maximiliano Falcón said the team has come to expect.

“We’re used to this. You saw what he did, got the ball with a clear look at goal and scored,” Falcón said in Spanish.

Even after a two game absence it was no surprise that Messi, MLS’ top goal scorer, led Inter Miami to victory. He had been training with the team since midweek and coach Javier Mascherano confirmed he would be available for the weekend match.

The Argentine superstar put in a 45 minute shift and his countryman Rodrigo de Paul assisted him as they beat the worst team in MLS. The two world champions did not participate in pregame warmups, but they did warm up before they entered the game at halftime to the raucous cheers of Miami fans.

Messi injured his hamstring on Aug. 2 against Necaxa in a Leagues Cup match. agencies