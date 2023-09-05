Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles

Los Angles: Inter Miami has been unbeaten since Lionel Messi arrived at the club in mid-July.

On Sunday night it played its best game of the season on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions.

Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd in Inter Miami’s 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

“We’ve had many complex matches. I think because of the quality of the opponent today, this was one of the most challenging and the one that we performed the best within 90 minutes. I think it’s a very good sign,” Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said.

Facundo Far as, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, which is unbeaten in its last 11 matches across all competitions.

Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC, which has dropped its last two.

Miami’s visit to Los Angeles was marked as one of the highlight games since Messi signed. It was viewed by 22,921 fans, a record for LAFC’s BMO Stadium.

It also vaulted into one of the most-demanded tickets in MLS’ 27-year history.

According to TickPick, the average purchase price for the match was 717, which was 515% more than the 110 before he signed.