Messi enters game in 2nd half, but Inter Miami loses 1-0 to Cincinnati

Fort Lauderdale: Lionel Messi’s entry into the game in the second half wasn’t enough as Inter Miami surrendered a late goal in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday night, ending its post-season hopes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had missed five of his last six games because of a leg injury, was not in the starting line-up but was expected to play at some point in the match.

Anticipating a second-half appearance, fans at DRV PNK Stadium screamed his name when Messi and teammates began warmups along the sidelines. The screams intensified as Messi approached the midfield area and entered the match in the 55th minute. He made an immediate impact, drawing a foul and free kick in the 59th minute. But, his shot from 25 yards sailed high and wide.

“As far as the injury is concerned, he is fine. There are no problems,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said in Spanish. “Obviously, because he has not played recently, there was a lack of rhythm. That is why he played (35) minutes.”

Cincinnati, in first place in the Eastern Conference, won the game on lvaro Barreal’s goal in the 78th minute. Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender stopped Yuya Kubo’s point-blank shot and Barreal retrieved the deflection and converted with his left foot from 8 yards.

Messi had another free kick during stoppage time but his equalizing attempt sailed wide left. The loss kept Miami (9-17-6) at 33 points with two matches remaining, while ninth-place Montreal, which held the ninth and last Eastern Conference playoff berth, solidified its spot with its 4-1 win over Portland.

“Honestly, I anticipated the exact difference from what occurred,” said Martino, who took over as Miami coach on June 28. “My expectations were to build the club and qualify for the playoffs.” Miami went 1-2-2 with Messi out of the lineup. Messi likely played his last MLS match of the season after Miami’s elimination. He also has pending FIFA World Cup qualifying commitments with Argentina. Messi scored 12 goals in the combined 13 league and cup matches he played since joining Miami on a 2 1/2-year deal in July. Miami was 8-0-4 with Messi before Saturday’s loss.

Cincinnati has already clinched the top berth in the East and a first-round bye. For Cincinnati, the win avenged a home loss against Miami in the US Open Cup semi-final on Aug 23.