Messi bags brace in ‘last’ home WC qualifier, may not play in 2026 showpiece

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi made sure he had good memories of playing a home qualifier with Argentina’s national team for the last time in his illustrious career.

Messi scored twice Thursday in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd that had gathered at estadio Monumental to bid him farewell.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport. But the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when he’s 40.

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader. Looking ahead, Messi clarified that he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.

“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” he said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time.”

Germany shocked

london: Germany lost an away World Cup qualifying game for the first time in a 2-0 upset against Slovakia which threw their campaign to reach the 2026 tournament into immediate jeopardy.

David Hancko and David Strelec each exploited mistakes in Germany’s defence to give Slovakia — who last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 — a surprise lead. Germany couldn’t find a way through the Slovakian defence to get back into the game on Thursday.

European champion Spain took an early lead with Mikel Oyarzabal’s fifth-minute goal and eased to a 3-0 win over Bulgaria.

Matty Cash scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Poland which ended Netherlands’ perfect start to qualifying.