Messi & Argentina to play Aussies in Kerala?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina team will most likely face Australia in the eagerly-awaited friendly match in Kerala come November, official sources in the state's sports department said on Tuesday.

No date has been fixed for the game, but it will take place in Kochi on any day between November 12 and November 18, the sources said.

They added that Australia will most likely be the opponents of the South American giants. Another source said that a member of the Argentine support staff is expected to land in Kochi on Wednesday "for venue inspection."

There were some controversies surrounding the team's visit to Kerala, with some reports in early August this year saying that the South American side will not come

to the state.