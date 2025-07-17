Merlin Rise hosts U-12 tourney

Kolkata: Merlin Rise Club Pavilion, the premier club at Merlin Rise, is hosting the ‘Blue Cubs Tournament’ at the Merlin Rise Football Ground. This grassroots-level football league is dedicated to under-12 players registered with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The tournament aims to nurture young talent by providing children with the opportunity to compete in structured, officially recognised matches. Both the R10 Football Academy and Club Pavilion FC teams are participating.