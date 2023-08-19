Merlin RISE CSJC Football Tournament flagged off

Kolkata: Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club in collaboration with the Merlin Group, on Thursday, inaugurated ‘Merlin RISE CSJC Football Tournament 2023’ at Merlin Rise.

In the two-day tournament, 19 football teams from the media in Kolkata will take part.

This is the second year that Merlin supported CSJC and hosted the tournament. Former footballers Dipendu Biswas and Mehtab Hossain in presence of Kunal Ghosh, consulting editor Sambad Pratidin, vice-president and team managers flagged off the tournament.